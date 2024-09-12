Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,328,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after acquiring an additional 60,697 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $462,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 751.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 112,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.06.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $80.94 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

