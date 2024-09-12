Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,647 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 316.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 117,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 587,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 171,145 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.90.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

