Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 37,183 Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,183 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 76,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,667,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,053,000 after buying an additional 308,691 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 93,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 45,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCB opened at $22.09 on Thursday. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $22.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

