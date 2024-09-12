Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 436 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,899,000 after buying an additional 170,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $1,022,811,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,941,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,199,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,621,000 after purchasing an additional 451,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,914,000 after purchasing an additional 322,333 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,709. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $176.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $179.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.