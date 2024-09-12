Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 566 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,374,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,323,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

FTSL opened at $46.06 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.