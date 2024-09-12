Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $101.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,747 shares of company stock worth $302,027. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

