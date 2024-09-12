Private Management Group Inc. Sells 7,354 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $109.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.77 and a 200-day moving average of $114.96.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

