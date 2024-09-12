ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Trading 4.1% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.62. 88,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 908,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Specifically, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 165,316 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,024,959.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,362,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,849,763. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 786,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $5,102,392.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,197,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,502,093.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 6,136 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $42,890.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,411,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,105,378.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

ProFrac Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $934.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). ProFrac had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACDC. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,580,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ProFrac by 712.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 130,757 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About ProFrac

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.