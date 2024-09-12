ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.36

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.36 and traded as low as $27.27. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $27.43, with a volume of 15,644,864 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at about $510,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

