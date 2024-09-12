Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.35% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 74.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $44.79 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

PTGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

