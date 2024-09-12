Prudential PLC Acquires 2,109 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 619.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after acquiring an additional 477,706 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD stock opened at $253.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.61. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.59 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.36, a PEG ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

