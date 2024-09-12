Prudential PLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $142.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What is a support level?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- What is a Dividend King?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.