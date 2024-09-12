Prudential PLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $142.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.