Prudential PLC Buys 106,125 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,125 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in NIO by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,403 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $12,361,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $5,343,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,652,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,562,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 889,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Stock Performance

NIO stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NIO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

