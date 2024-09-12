Prudential PLC Buys 1,359 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,931,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,034.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 35,056 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $225.48 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.26 and a 52-week high of $235.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.94 and its 200 day moving average is $204.19. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

