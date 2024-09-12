Prudential PLC Cuts Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,920 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Exelon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,570,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 10.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,645,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,830,000 after acquiring an additional 156,201 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Exelon by 8.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Exelon by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,389,000 after purchasing an additional 200,476 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

