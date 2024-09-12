Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,312 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after buying an additional 5,632,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,787,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,914,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,507,000 after purchasing an additional 101,288 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,018,000 after buying an additional 58,349 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

NYSE TFC opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.21. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

