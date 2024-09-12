Prudential PLC Grows Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $263.09 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.50.

In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

