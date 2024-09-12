Prudential PLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $366.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.89 and its 200-day moving average is $342.21. The company has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $366.69.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.58.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

