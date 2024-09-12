Prudential PLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,780 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,689,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,460,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in H World Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,389,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,888 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in H World Group by 80.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,500,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 669,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in H World Group by 57.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,803,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,778,000 after purchasing an additional 659,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HTHT. Benchmark cut their target price on H World Group from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

H World Group Trading Down 1.0 %

H World Group stock opened at $29.34 on Thursday. H World Group Limited has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82.

H World Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.16%.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

