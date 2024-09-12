Prudential PLC Increases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH opened at $76.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.51. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $80.27. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

