Prudential PLC Lowers Stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,814 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,003,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

AU opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.