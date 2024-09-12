Prudential PLC Purchases 10,288 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Northern Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Northern Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $92.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.89 and a 200 day moving average of $84.90.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.