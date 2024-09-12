Prudential PLC Purchases 193 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Prudential PLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 398.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1,631.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:DLB opened at $69.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average of $78.75. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $90.06.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $288.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.26 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 16.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

