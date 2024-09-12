Prudential PLC Purchases 3,950 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 610.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 968,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,636,000 after buying an additional 832,636 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,498,000 after buying an additional 164,508 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 88.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 41,820 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,084,000 after buying an additional 38,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 171.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 34,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.28. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $49.21.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.