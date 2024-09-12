Prudential PLC Purchases 410 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Capital International Investors increased its position in Entergy by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,690,000 after buying an additional 1,630,057 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,901,000 after purchasing an additional 796,316 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Entergy by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,254,000 after purchasing an additional 706,059 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Entergy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,753,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,259,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,828,000 after purchasing an additional 91,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $398,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $398,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,110,766. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $122.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $123.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus raised shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.04.

Read Our Latest Report on Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.