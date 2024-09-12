Prudential PLC Purchases Shares of 43,706 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,737,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,100,000 after buying an additional 195,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,212,000 after purchasing an additional 107,462 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,824,000 after purchasing an additional 45,236 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 23.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,132,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,746,000 after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,092,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,050,000 after purchasing an additional 518,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $34.04 on Thursday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.32%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

