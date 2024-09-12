Prudential PLC Sells 20,417 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,417 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,528,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $929,695,000 after buying an additional 91,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $662,605,000 after acquiring an additional 45,305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,764,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,964,000 after purchasing an additional 721,454 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,623 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Etsy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,068,000 after purchasing an additional 30,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.63 and a 12-month high of $89.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. Etsy’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $116,395. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

