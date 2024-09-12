Prudential PLC Sells 3,504 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $512,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,062,000 after buying an additional 49,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of FIX opened at $334.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.89 and a 12-month high of $359.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,239,007.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,301,683.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

