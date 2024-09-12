Prudential PLC Trims Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 95.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 693,830 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 135,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 51,477 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,010.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 107,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 98,025 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 137.6% during the second quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 155,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 89,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 28,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FEZ opened at $50.76 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

