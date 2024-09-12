PSI Advisors LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $65,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $184.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.99 and its 200 day moving average is $181.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.49.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

