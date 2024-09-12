Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $14.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.83.
LUNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Pulmonx
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,646,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,992,000 after acquiring an additional 124,050 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 104,432 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,059,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 69,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Pulmonx by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 63,945 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pulmonx Stock Performance
LUNG opened at $7.75 on Monday. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $300.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 7.92.
About Pulmonx
Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
Further Reading
