Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $14.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, CEO Steven S. Williamson purchased 14,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $97,435.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,592.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $30,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven S. Williamson purchased 14,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $97,435.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,592.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,535 shares of company stock worth $76,587. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,646,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,992,000 after acquiring an additional 124,050 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 104,432 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,059,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 69,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Pulmonx by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 63,945 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUNG opened at $7.75 on Monday. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $300.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 7.92.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

