Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for EverQuote, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for EverQuote in a report released on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EverQuote’s FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

EverQuote Trading Down 2.9 %

EVER opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.04. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $28.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Quarry LP lifted its stake in EverQuote by 215.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the second quarter worth about $147,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 3,199 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $79,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 3,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $87,266.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 264,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,085,159.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $79,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,998 shares of company stock worth $3,356,708. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

