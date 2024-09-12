Q1 2026 Earnings Estimate for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Issued By Zacks Research

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of JBT stock opened at $85.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.93. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $82.64 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 36.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 162.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 113.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

