Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Q2 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Q2 news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $36,634.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $74,931.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,822.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $36,634.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,488 shares of company stock worth $3,793,927 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Q2 Stock Performance
NYSE:QTWO opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.79 and a beta of 1.58. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.14.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
