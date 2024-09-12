Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Galapagos in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galapagos’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Galapagos’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GLPG. Raymond James downgraded Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Galapagos Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $42.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,284,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 485,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after buying an additional 91,366 shares during the period. DME Capital Management LP lifted its position in Galapagos by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 234,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Galapagos by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 495,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after buying an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

