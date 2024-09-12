Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for LanzaTech Global, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:LNZA)

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for LanzaTech Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Campbell now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for LanzaTech Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LanzaTech Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

LanzaTech Global Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNZA opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $270.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.54. LanzaTech Global has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31.

LanzaTech Global ( NASDAQ:LNZA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 143.76% and a negative return on equity of 96.75%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNZA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LanzaTech Global by 433.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 253,562 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LanzaTech Global by 3.2% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

