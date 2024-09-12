Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Issued By Zacks Research

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

NYSE TRP opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $47.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 144.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 7,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

