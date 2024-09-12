Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Issued By Desjardins

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for BRP in a research report issued on Sunday, September 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $8.37 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. BRP had a return on equity of 94.59% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$109.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$96.00.

TSE:DOO opened at C$82.71 on Wednesday. BRP has a 12-month low of C$77.42 and a 12-month high of C$108.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$92.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$91.30. The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.28%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

