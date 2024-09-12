Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Reduced by Analyst

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note issued on Monday, September 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Quanex Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.00 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $865.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NX. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $6,263,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 14.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,810,000 after purchasing an additional 165,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 13.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 807,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,326,000 after purchasing an additional 96,095 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 493.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 59,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 58,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

