Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Ventas, Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ventas in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ventas

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,444.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $6,947,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 405.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 137,327 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after acquiring an additional 802,546 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.