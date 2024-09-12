Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives C$37.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.44.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QBR.B
Quebecor Stock Down 0.3 %
About Quebecor
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quebecor
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.