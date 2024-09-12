Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives C$37.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QBR.B

Quebecor Stock Down 0.3 %

About Quebecor

Shares of TSE:QBR.B opened at C$34.14 on Monday. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$27.25 and a 1 year high of C$34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38.

(Get Free Report

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.