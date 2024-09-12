Quest Partners LLC Acquires 32,998 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 257.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,998 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in OPENLANE by 16,018.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 175.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in OPENLANE in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

NYSE KAR opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. OPENLANE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.11 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

