Quest Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in AMERISAFE by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 76,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 37.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 31,829 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in AMERISAFE by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

AMERISAFE Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $47.20 on Thursday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $54.80. The firm has a market cap of $903.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

