Quest Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 53,729.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $79.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 97.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Mizuho increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

