Quest Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 3,632.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $24,504,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 1,331.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 186,399 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter worth $7,170,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $5,718,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $90,607.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at $20,968,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $584,721. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.47. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $113.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.94.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $609.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

