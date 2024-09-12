Quest Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 555.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the first quarter worth $111,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Stock Down 1.1 %

Deluxe stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $834.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.87.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.90 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on DLX

Deluxe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.