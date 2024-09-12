Quest Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 390.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $800,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 322.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 397,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,144.06.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,112.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,097.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,070.34. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.22 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

