Quest Partners LLC Buys 21,193 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 44,152.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,193 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,677,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,058,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,088,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,595,000 after acquiring an additional 82,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,238,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,937,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.32. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

