Quest Partners LLC Buys Shares of 50,645 Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XHR. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.51. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.66 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

