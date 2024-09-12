Quest Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,848 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,978,000 after purchasing an additional 155,040 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,426,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,436,000 after buying an additional 325,347 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,722,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,563,000 after acquiring an additional 70,572 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 126.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,915,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,636,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,517,000 after purchasing an additional 133,109 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Varonis Systems news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $3,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 494,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,219,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

VRNS stock opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.49 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $58.32.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

